‘Alan Titchmarsh is the loveliest and kindest man I have ever met’: 90-year-old Betty has garden revamp for TV show

SHE wanted to spruce up her garden – but thanks to Alan Titchmarsh and Portsmouth Football Club, Betty now has something very special indeed.

Fundraiser, performer and lifelong Pompey fan Betty Richards, from Fareham, featured on ITV’s Love Your Garden on Tuesday night.

There, Alan Titchmarsh and the team set to work transforming her garden – making it more accessible for her and adding a personal touch, with a portrait of her from her theatre days.

Portsmouth FC defender Nathan Thompson and former Blues star Kal Naismith then popped round to help with some Pompey plant pots – and to meet the 90-year-old for the big reveal.

Betty said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted by it.

‘The first thing I do every morning is look out the window to check if it’s still there. It honestly feels like I am still dreaming a bit.

‘Beforehand my garden was a bit of a concrete jungle, so they started from scratch with it and have done a fantastic job.’

A water feature, new tiles and a royal blue theme take centre stage in the new garden.

Betty says that she is incredibly thankful for everyone who helped make her dream garden become a reality.

She said: ‘Alan Titchmarsh is the loveliest and kindest man I have ever met.

‘We went for coffee together at the Spinnaker Tower and he was great to chat to.

‘Both him and the rest of the team were so kind to me – I could never thank them enough for what they have done.

‘I asked Alan for a Pompey pot, and instead I got lots of them, as well as the chance to meet Kal Naismith and Nathan Thompson, who put the plants in themselves.

‘They were really lovely as well – I’m just overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness.’

Betty suffers from Macular degeneration which is a condition that causes loss of central vision in both eyes.

But that hasn’t stopped her from abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, – six times – as well as founding two organisations and continuing to volunteer around the town.

She said: ‘I get such joy from doing things for other people, and I am incredibly grateful that people have organised to do something as lovely as this for me.

‘It still feels rather surreal.’