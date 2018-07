Fareham’s 999 day proved to be a hit with families as they made the most of the sunshine and entertainment on offer.

Youngsters had the chance to climb inside emergency vehicles while adults learned more about the work different response services do.

The 999 day took place in the town centre last Saturday and it looks like everyone had great fun.

