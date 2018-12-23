Athlete visits cycle-athon

CUSTOMERS and staff at a supermarket received a special visit from a Team GB athlete to celebrate the store’s charity cycle-athon.

Olympic cycling gold medallist Dani Rowe visited Aldi in Portchester to congratulate employees for cycling 184km and helping to raise £1,200 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dani said: ‘The huge distance cycled by the team here goes to show that a bit of healthy competition and a good cause can help to achieve big things.’

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of Corporate Responsibility, added: ‘We are proud to support the work that Teenage Cancer Trust does across the country, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising in the new year.’