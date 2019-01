Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS are currently battling a barn fire in countryside near Fareham.

Four crews and two water carriers are currently at the blaze in Spurlings Farm and have been battling the fire for 45 minutes.

A fire spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.19pm to the fire and there are no people or animals in the barn.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.’

A witness said the fire could be seen from north of the M27.