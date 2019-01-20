Chance to have your say about council tax

RESIDENTS are being urged to have their say on proposed changes to council tax charges after funding was reduced by the government.

Fareham Borough Council is currently consulting on the level of council tax it will need to charge for 2019/20 after the government cut the council’s grant from £6.2m in 2009/10 to £1.8m in 2019/20.

The survey asks whether residents would rather council tax was increased, charges be increased for services such as parking and sports pitches or a smaller increase in both as well as the level of service provided by the council being reduced or discounts and charges given to empty properties changed.

The Council retains less than 10 per cent of the charges collected with the remainder going to Hampshire County Council, the Police Commissioner and the Fire Authority.

To have your say visit fareham.gov.uk/have_your_say/ before February 15. Hard copies can also be requested by email or phone or collected at the Civic Offices.