UPDATED plans for Welborne have been released and the public has two months to have their say.

Fareham Borough Council has confirmed they have received an outline planning application submitted by Buckland Development for the Welborne Garden Village.

Picture posed by models

The original outline planning application proposed a new community of up to 6,000 homes with supporting shops and community facilities, employment space, schools, parks and open spaces but further details have emerged including a hotel, vet services and a care home.

The revised application includes a redesigned J10 layout for the M27 revisions to the local road network and changes to how and where various community facilities, such as schools and the new district centre, will be provided.

The documents are being uploaded onto the council’s website and this process will be complete by the end of today (January 11) and residents will be able to have their say until Friday, March 1.

The revamped junction 10 of the M27 planned for Welborne

To view the documents visit fareham.gov.uk, choose ‘Planning & Building Control’ from the home page, then ‘Search Online Planning Applications’ using the reference number P/17/0266/OA.

Alternatively visitors to the Civic Offices can view the application between 8.45am and 5.15pm Monday to Thursday and 8.45am and 4.45pm on Fridays.

Comments on the application can be made online by emailing devcontrol@fareham.gov.uk or by writing to the Planning Department at Fareham Borough Council.

There is also an opportunity to chat to the planning team in person at one of two Community Action Team (CAT) meetings. These will be held on Friday February 1 at Knowle Village Hall and Tuesday February 12 at Ferneham Hall with both meetings starting at 7pm.

It comes after Hampshire County Council warned that progress on Junction 10 for Welborne needs to be quicker in order for it to be on time with the M27 smart motorway upgrade.