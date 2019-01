A CHARITY is thanking those who helped them to raise almost £2,000.

Crofton Lions Club fundraising executive Mike Shipley said: ‘We would like to thank the people of Stubbington, Hill Head and surrounding areas who kindly donated to our Christmas Collections.

‘These collections raised the total sum of £1,879.72 which has now been banked to our charity and fundraising account and will be put to our good causes campaigns.’