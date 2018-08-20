Children’s play centre announces its closure after a year in business

A CHILDREN’S role play centre has announced that it will be closing.

When I Grow Up, in West Street, Fareham, will shut on September 1.

The play centre, set up by Diva and Eden Potter, opened last year and run into trouble earlier this summer. It was put on the market and despite a crowdfunding campaign to save it, not enough was raised.

In a statement the owners said: ‘We're totally devastated that our dream is ending with the closure of the centre.

‘We have tried everything to keep the centre open but unfortunately it’s time we both put our families first.

‘We’d like to say a massive thank you to all our lovely customers for supporting us and we are truly sorry for letting you all down.’

It will be open on Mondays and Fridays until September.