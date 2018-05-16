Choo, choo! Crowds flock to model railway exhibition

Have your say

Rail enthusiasts had a fantastic time at an annual charity train display.

Each year hundreds of people flock to Rotary Club of Fareham’s Rotarail exhibition, at Fareham College.

Evercreech station on the Somerset and Dorset line .''Picture: Keith Woodland

Model layouts and a variety of gauges and sizes attract visitors from far and wide.

The aim of the event is to encourage people to take up the hobby of building model railways, as well as raising much-needed funds for charity.

Rotarail 2018 raised £2,300 for the homeless charity, Flat Spaces.

For more information go to rotarail.webs.com.

An American Engine.''Picture: Keith Woodland

A majestic racing green train at Rotarail. Picture: Keith Woodland