Coach company gets recognition for helping military personnel 

Pictured l to r: (Front row) Dave Nestor - Engineering Workshop Manager, Lieutenant colonel (Lt Col) Ian Coulson - Station Commander, Thorney Island, Tony Lawman Managing Director and Dave Allen - Operations Director (Back row) drivers of the Lucketts and military vehicles
A COACH firm has been awarded for its commitment to the region’s serving and ex-military personnel.

Lucketts Group was presented with the Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) bronze award.

The accolade means that Lucketts is officially classed as an armed forces-friendly company, open to employing people from the forces and their spouses. It also means the company has displayed strong levels of support for the armed forces.

Managing director, Tony Lawman, who also served more than 22 years in the British Army, said: ‘Having served in the forces, I know first-hand the positive attributes that ex-servicemen and women can bring to a company.

‘Being able to offer guaranteed interviews to veterans is something we’re proud to offer and it’s also very beneficial for our business.’ 