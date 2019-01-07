College clinches two awards for training restaurant 

A COLLEGE’S hospitality and catering department has been recognised with two prestigious industry awards.

Avenue 141, Fareham College’s training restaurant, based at its Bishopsfield Road Campus, has been awarded a Highly Commended AA College Rosette Accreditation and Gold Accreditation and Centre of Excellence for Food and Beverage.

Principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘For a college training restaurant to achieve these accolades is truly amazing. Fareham College prides itself on offering the highest standard of training and customer experience. These awards acknowledge that working and dining in Avenue 141 is as close to what would be experienced in the hospitality industry as you can get.’