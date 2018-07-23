Community fun day held to help fundraise for new defibrillator

COMMUNITY defibrillators could soon be installed across Fareham, following a group’s fundraising drive to provide them for a number of community groups.

A fundraising day was held at the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club in Western Road, Fareham, at the weekend – to raise money not only for a community defibrillator on their site, but also for at least two more defibrillators to give to other good causes in the area.

The event in Fareham featured a barbecue, popcorn machine, live music, an auction and much more – all to raise money for the defibrillators themselves.

Vice-chairman of the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club, David Wooldridge, said: ‘The aim of the fun day is to raise enough money for at least one defibrillator, which would cost us about £1,200.

‘But our goal is to actually raise enough money for at least two or three defibrillators – which we can then distribute to other places around Fareham.’

Dave says that the installation of a defibrillator is something that is very important to people at the club.

He said: ‘Having this is something that will give peace of mind for our members, as well as everyone else who uses the club.

‘I think it is incredibly important that people here and in the wider community know that we will have this available – it’s such a crucial piece of kit.

‘We have just had a huge revamp of the club, including the kitchen and ceiling – to me, having a defibrillator on-site is simply the next thing on our list.’

Part of the auction at the weekend included some Pompey memorabilia donated to the club by RAF veteran, poppy seller and lifelong Pompey fan Ted Burridge.

Dave said: ‘Teddy was always down here and to leave so many historic match day programmes will go a long way to raising money for us.

‘We have already started our fundraising campaign and have raised just over £500 – with the fun day set to potentially double that total.

‘None of this would be possible without the support of the incredible community we have around us – it has been great to see so many children here today playing and having fun.’

The Duke of Connaught’s Own Club will be installing the community defibrillator as soon as it hits the total needed.

Dave said: ‘It won’t take long - as soon as we have the money we will get it fitted.

‘Then we’ll be raising money for others to have a defibrillator of their own.’