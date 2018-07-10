Community groups get grants from £75,000 funding cash pot

Have your say

SLICES of £75,000 grant funding have been dished out to groups.

Councillor Sean Woodward allocated the cash from Hampshire County Council’s Culture and Community Activity grants 2018/19.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘These groups provide opportunities for people to participate in.’

Benficiaries include:

• Y Services for Young People – £2,070 to support 50 free, two-hour safe play activities for 0-12 year olds and their families in open-access sites across Fareham and Gosport.

• Keep Playing - £3,000 to support free swimming lessons for Gosport children.

• Wickham Parish Council – £1,000 to support consultation with a wide range of local groups, and develop themes to be included in song as part of the 900th anniversary of St Nicholas Church in 2020.

• St Paul’s Sarisbury Green community cafe – £1,000 for chairs, a table and some carpet.

• Titchfield Community Association – £13,000 towards renovations and an extension to make their building suitable.

• Warsash Tennis Club - £5,000.