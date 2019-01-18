Concerns after dead goats found in Wickham and Knowle

REPORTS of dead goats in one area has left residents and dog walkers with grave concerns.

A dog walker, who wished to remain anonymous, was out with friends in Knowle before New Year’s Eve when she spotted what she thought was a dog.

She said: ‘I thought it was a dog and my friend said no it is a goat. I couldn’t believe it.

‘It looked like its neck had been broken and twisted and its ear had been cut off but we have learnt that is where their tags go so someone was obviously trying to get rid of it quietly.’

The RSPCA confirmed they had received a call regarding one dead goat in Knowle.

The dog walker added: ‘It is a mystery and honestly a bit of a concern because it could be because of illness and other animals may get it from the corpses.

‘I went last week and it had been dragged under a bush but it was still there and it baffles me the council and the RSPCA are not interested.’

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: ‘We'd urge anyone with concerns for the welfare of an animal, or concerns about how an animal has died, to contact us 0300 1234 999 so our officers can investigate.’

Another goat was found by a member of the public in Wickham while a third was also found along the A32.

A spokesman for Winchester City Council said: ‘Removals of dead animals found on private land or property is the responsibility of the land owner or occupier.

‘If an animal is found dead on a road, pavement or in another public open space, we will remove it.

‘Residents can report it via our online reporting service at winchester.gov.uk/report or by phoning 01962 840 222.’