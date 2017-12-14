Councils in agreement on church expansion plans

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE County Council has agreed for a activity hall, community space and coffee shop to be built as part of a new church building in Fareham.

Fareham Borough Council has supported the Locks Heath Church expansion with a matched funding grant of £40,000.

The new site will offer a community-friendly space for concerts, outreach events and services such as debt advice, food bank, addiction recovery and job clubs.

Councillor Seán Woodward, Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “Locks Heath Free Church welcomes nearly 800 people through their doors each week and with this expansion it will be in a position to play an even greater role in our community.’