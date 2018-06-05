Date set for community action meeting

A COMMUNITY Action Team meeting will be taking place tomorrow evening.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, will be giving a presentation on the initiatives taking place across Fareham, as well as highlighting those relevant to Stubbington residents.

The meeting, which will be held at Holy Rood Church, Stubbington, from 7-8.30pm, will be chaired by Cllr Steve Dugan.

Cllr Dugan said: ‘These meetings are designed to allow residents to talk directly to the Council about issues that affect them, and find out what is going on in the borough.’