Day of music aims to put a smile on faces of children

A PLANT nursery is holding a charity day festival to help children.

Mount Folly Nurseries will open its doors on Sunday in aid of children’s charities Naomi House and CLIC Sargent.

The day will include live music, arts and crafts, food and drinks, including a real ale bar, hot tubs for use and a garden plants sale.

One of the organisers, who is also performing live music on the day, DiElle, said: ‘Last year, my stepdaughter was diagnosed with cancer and we were approached by the CLIC Sargent charity.

‘They supported us during the hard time we faced by comforting us on a daily basis and always being at the end of the phone.

‘The charity is working with four families, but because they don’t have enough funding to help more, we want to support them by raising money.

‘Naomi House and CLIC Sargent are two amazing charities who help families in the toughest of times and that is a good cause to raise money for.’

This is a family-friendly event where children can have their faces painted and play a different range of games.

It’s the sixth year Mount Folly Nurseries have organised this charity festival and last year around £2,000 was raised.

Charity Open Microphone will also be available for visitors to participate by donating £1 per song.

Another organiser, Graham Cowles, said: ‘We want to do something good for the local community as we have been in the Fareham area for 40 years and supported the local schools and churches along the way.’

You can also get your pre-purchase tickets to be entered into a free draw for a £50 Mount Folly voucher.

Visit the festival from 10am to 5.30pm in Southwick Road, North Boarhunt.