Dead goat dumped in Fareham Tesco car park and another in a residential street

TWO more dead goats have been dumped in the Fareham area bringing the total to six in the last month.

One goat was found in the Tesco in Quay Street, Fareham yesterday while another was dumped in Cunningham Gardens, Bursledon on Monday.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: ‘We are aware of another dead goat being discovered in the underground car park of Tesco in Fareham on January 22, and police are assisting as we continue to investigate.

‘These incidents are distressing and we’re urging anyone with information about what has happened to any of these goats, or who knows where they have come from, to contact our inspectorate appeal line 0300 123 8018, or Police on 101.’

It comes after a male goat was found with its tongue cut out last week in Cunningham Gardens which the RSPCA said would have ‘suffered’ before he died.

Three other dead goats were found in Wickham and Knowle over the last month and left residents concerned.

A dog walker, who wished to remain anonymous, was out with friends in Knowle before New Year’s Eve when she spotted what she thought was a dog.

She said: ‘It is a mystery and honestly a bit of a concern because it could be because of illness and other animals may get it from the corpses.’