DRIVERS can expect delays on the A27 in Fareham until early next month, as roadworks get underway today.

Starting this morning, lane closures will be in place along Portchester Road, adjacent to Birdwood Grove, as workers install a new water main across the road.

As well as lane closures, which will be in place 24 hours a day, there will be a 30mph speed limit enforced.

The roadworks are expected to run until February 8.