Delays on M27 after van breaks down

A VAN has broken down on the M27 causing delays.

The vehicle is stopped in the eastbound carriageway in lane three between junction 9 for the A27 and junction 10 for Fareham.

A van has broken down on the M27 between junction 9 and 10 eastbound. Picture: Highways England

A van has broken down on the M27 between junction 9 and 10 eastbound. Picture: Highways England

There are delays back past junction 9.

More to follow