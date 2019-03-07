Delays on M27 after van breaks down Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A VAN has broken down on the M27 causing delays. The vehicle is stopped in the eastbound carriageway in lane three between junction 9 for the A27 and junction 10 for Fareham. A van has broken down on the M27 between junction 9 and 10 eastbound. Picture: Highways England There are delays back past junction 9. More to follow Small acts of kindness for Lent