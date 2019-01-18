DISTRESSING IMAGES: Mutilated goat with tongue cut out dumped in Hampshire in fourth death in three weeks

A GOAT dumped in a street after having his tongue cut out is said to have ‘suffered’ before he died.

The male goat was found in dumped on a driveway in Cunningham Gardens in Bursledon on Sunday, January 13 and the homeowner called the RSPCA after making the upsetting discovery.

Goat found dumped in Bursledon. RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Tina Ward said: ‘Sadly this poor chap suffered terribly before he died.

‘He was clearly down on the ground, unable to get up, for a good while because he had a sore on his chest bone.

‘His hoofs were really long, one especially so, and curled. He also appears to have had his tongue cut out

‘There were no wounds to show how he died but we suspect it was a broken neck. I’m really keen to speak to the owner to find out why he was left to suffer like this.’

The RSPCA is now appealing for information on who the goat is owned by.

Tina added: ‘Unfortunately the goat doesn’t have ear tags and doesn't appear to have ever had them so we’ve been unable to establish where he has come from.

‘If anyone thinks they may know who this goat belonged to then we would ask them to get in touch with us by calling our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.’

It comes after three dead goats were found around Wickham and Knowle over the last three weeks.

A dog walker, who wished to remain anonymous, was out with friends in Knowle before New Year’s Eve when she spotted what she thought was a dog.

She said: ‘I thought it was a dog and my friend said “no, it is a goat”. I couldn’t believe it.

‘It looked like its neck had been broken and twisted and its ear had been cut off but we have learnt that is where their tags go so someone was obviously trying to get rid of it quietly.