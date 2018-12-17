Engineering firm takes up eight offices at Fareham Innovation Centre 

UP TO 100 personnel from engineering services company Babcock are to work under one roof at a thriving innovation centre.

Babcock’s Marine Training has signed up to eight offices, covering 464 sq m, at Fareham Innovation Centre’s £7m extension, and will make the new facility its operational base with staff relocating in phases from sites across the UK.

Mark Graves, managing director of Babcock Marine Training, said: ‘Fareham Innovation Centre provides an ideal operating environment for our staff who will be developing and designing imaginative and stimulating training content and media for our national and international maritime customers.

‘I’m looking forward to being able to engage proactively with a range of innovative and growing local companies operating within manufacturing and technology industries.’