Have your say

A GROUP helping people with breathing problems is inviting new members to join.

The Live Well with COPD charity provides support and guidance to people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in Fareham and Gosport.

COPD is a lung disease that adversely affects breathing. The group holds weekly exercise classes in Gosport and Whiteley to help manage the disease.

To find out more about the classes email enquiries@lwcopd.co.uk or call 0746 8054992.