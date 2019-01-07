Fareham barbers broken into leaving owners shocked and disappointed

A BUSINESS has been forced shut following an early hours of the morning break in which saw cash, iPads and a charity tin stolen.

Razor Sharp Barbers in Miller Driver, Fareham, was broken into before 2am today.

Razor Sharp Barbers in Miller Drive, Fareham was broken into

The pair behind the business have had to shut for the day while the door that was damaged, as its glass was smashed, is repaired.

The business is owned by Matt Staker and Dom Valente who opened the barbers in 2015 on a mission to bring London style to Fareham at high street prices.

Matt has put out a warning to other businesses in the area after being told by police there has been a spate of break-ins in the area.

He said: ‘We’ve had a lot of cash stolen. Money was taken from the till and from out the back.

Razor Sharp barbers owners Matthew Staker, left, and Dominico Valente give Linvoy Primus a trim when they opened in 2015. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150162-2)

‘We had the money in there that we earned during the Christmas rush so you can imagine there was a lot taken.

‘Our charity tin was stolen too and our iPads.

‘We got a phone call from police in the early hours of the morning because our alarm was going off. We turned up at about 2.30am and the police had already boarded the door up.

‘We’ve been inside now and there’s glass everywhere, there’s no way we could have opened today.

‘We’ve had to turn customers away.’

The hi-tech salon has iPads in the walls, an XBox gaming area and flat screens showing films.

Matt added: ‘We’re really shocked and disappointed. We're in a quiet, residential area so we didn’t expect this to happen, but police said there has been a spate of break-ins in the area so we’d like to put a warning out to other businesses.

‘It’s a massive shame for us.

‘We’d like to thank the police and The Alarm People and Atkinsons of Portchester for helping us out.’

The barbers is expected to reopen tomorrow.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We are investigating a burglary which took place at Razor Sharp Barbers in Miller Drive, Fareham.

‘Between 1.45am and 1.50am this morning, entry was gained to the premises and money was stolen from the till.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190006971.’