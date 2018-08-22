Fareham Borough Council on ‘hiding to nothing’ as travellers outsmart bollards to pitch up at leisure centre

A Fareham resident has criticised the council for failing to properly protect a leisure centre from travellers.

Michael Zeffertt, who lives on Colenso Road, says that Fareham Borough Council are on a ‘hiding to nothing’ after failing to put bollards around the full extent of the recreation ground at the Park Lane leisure centre.

Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on August 20

The 74-year-old retired businessman said: ‘I go walking in the park everyday. I went down and noticed the travellers had pitch up there.

‘This has been going on for some years, but it is usually earlier in the year they arrive, around the time of the Wickham Horse Fair.

‘They are probably going to be there until at least next Tuesday because of the bank holiday.

‘The council put in bollards at the entrance of the grounds and around the park. I actually wrote a letter to congratulate the council when they put up the bollards.

‘They left part of it without bollards at the back end of the park and I think that is how the travellers got in.’

Three campervans, three cars and one caravan arrived at Fareham Leisure Centre at 5.15pm on Monday evening.

The council has served the travellers notice to leave the site.

Mr Zeffertt added: ‘I saw them in the car park a few weeks ago, they must have been casing the joint.

‘I almost admire them because the council have challenged them and they have still got in.They still couldn’t protect it.

‘I recently had a heart operation and I need to keep active. I use the park for my walk.

‘But now I will have to avoid the park and I shouldn’t have to do that.

‘If you are going to do a job you have to do it properly. The council are on a hiding to nothing.’

A spokesman for Fareham Borough Council sa id: ‘In 2017 bollards were fitted around the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre to prevent vehicles being able to gain access.

‘One section of the surrounding area was not fitted with bollards as the ground was very steep and viewed to not be of high risk.

‘The Council will be working to ensure that this area is fully secured in the near future.