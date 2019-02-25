Fareham charity to hold night of Bollywood fun to raise cash

A CHARITY that supports children and adults with motor disabilities is hosting a Bollywood night fundraiser.

The Rainbow Centre in Fareham is holding their first ever Bollywood and Balti night with revellers set for an evening of authentic Indian cuisine, music and entertainment.

The event will take place on March 24 from 7pm until 11pm at Kutis Brasserie in Southampton.

To book tickets call 01329 289500 or visit rainbowcentre.org/events