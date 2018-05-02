Fareham Conservative candidate suspended after comments about MP’s racist remark

A WANNABE Tory councillor has been suspended after appearing to imply the UK ‘got its knickers in a twist’ following an MP’s use of a racist term.

Hugh Sach, who was standing to represent Portchester East on Fareham Borough Council, has denied he wrote a Facebook post in 2017 about Tory MP Anne Marie Morris’ statement which contained a racist word.

Morris was suspended after HuffPost UK revealed she used a racist term to describe a no-deal Brexit, at a meeting of eurosceptics in London.

Sach appeared to say the following on Facebook, screenshots of which have appeared on the HuffPost UK website: ‘It’s really sad how sensitive this country has become, our campaign slogan in 1964 contained that word and now the whole country gets its kickers in a twist.

‘The meaning hasn’t changed, it’s no more offensive now as it was and no one really batted an eyelid back then.

‘I agree she shouldn’t have said it but why the big song and dance over it.’

It’s been reported that Sach has claimed his social media profile was hacked.

A Conservative spokesman told the HuffPost UK that the former candidate has been suspended and an investigation is underway.

Callum Wright is the other Tory candidate standing for Portchester East.

Morris apologised for using the racist term, and her suspension from the party was lifted last year.