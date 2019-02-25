Fareham council leader threatens putting up tall fences at airport after man jumps over to retrieve ball at Daedalus

THE leader of a council has said tall fences may have to be put up after a ‘runway invasion’ incident at Solent Airport.

Spectators at council-owned Daedalus in Fareham may face not being able to watch aircraft at the field after a person jumped a fence to retrieve a ball.

A post on the airport’s Facebook page read: ‘Unfortunately we have had another safety related incident in the viewing area.

‘Although we feel this is self-explanatory, there is to be no ball games in the viewing area. Today a ball was kicked over the viewing area fence onto the active airfield, this should have been reported to the operations team immediately. At no point should any person jump the fence; this is a serious security and safety issue.

‘If this behaviour continues we will have no choice but to close the viewing area, which would be a shame for all of those who responsibly enjoy the area.’

The incident has been branded 'absolute madness’ by Fareham Borough Council leader, Councillor Sean Woodward.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘It is very silly behaviour to jump a fence at a live airfield and it is very clear you should not be playing ball games.

‘When the planes are testing braking and engines the last thing they need is balls bouncing around them and people running about. It is absolute madness.’

The airport has had previous safety incidents including when a child was lifted over the fence.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘If people can’t behave themselves then we will have to put up tall blue fences which would stop people being able to view the airfield. I really would not like us to have to do that.’