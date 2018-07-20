The 2nd Fareham Sea Scouts joined forces once again with the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club for the Fareham Creek Regatta.

There was fierce competition as members, scouts, relatives and volunteers took to the waters for a series of races in rowing and sailing.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main image.

Organiser Nick How said: ‘We have over 100 competitors and it is a really great community event.

‘We work closely with the Scouts as they are so close to us and it is great to have so many people out on the water at a weekend where the weather is amazing.’