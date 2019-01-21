Fareham firefighters save rescue cat from tree… and its owner

FIREFIGHTERS are used to receiving calls to save cats from trees but not their owners.

But that is the call Fareham firefighters received after Maria Parry tried saving her cat Harry from a tree in Warsash Road.

Harry the cat

The 34-year-old said: ‘I adopted Harry seven weeks ago from a shelter and they didn’t know where he had come from but he was quite shy and he had a mutilated tail.

‘He didn’t venture out much until last week when I went to call for him and he didn’t come in for tea like usual.’

Maria put out an appeal on social media as she was worried for her feline friend.

She said: ‘I knew something was not right and after three days of him being missing I took a day off work and walked around the neighbourhood to find him.

Harry the cat stuck in the tree

‘I saw him run across a road and into someone’s garden and I followed him and I could see he had gone up a tree but couldn’t get down. I think it was because of his mutilated tail and so his balance was all off.’

Undeterred by the height of the tree, Maria started to climb after getting permission from owner Deborah Baxter.

She said: ‘I could see how scared he was and I just thought I am coming baby. Then I suddenly realised I was about 13ft in the air and the tree was starting to sway.

‘I was really scared and my husband who had followed me called the firefighters.’

The crews brought down Maria before going back to rescue Harry.

Maria added: ‘I am so grateful and also slightly embarrassed but I am just glad he is safe now.’

Deborah said: ‘We realised the cat was in tree between my neighbour’s garden and mine and at the time it was quite harrowing but when I look back it now it is pretty hilarious.

‘It will be a funny story to look back on now because it all turned out well.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters were called to an incident in Warsash Road this morning.

‘A cat was stuck up a tree and its owner had gone up to rescue it and also become stuck.

‘The pair were rescued using a short ladder.’