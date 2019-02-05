Fareham firm involved with project to build largest data centre in the world 

A FAREHAM firm has been selected to be part of a ground-breaking project to build one of the largest portfolios of data centres in the world.

Engineering company, The Aqua Group, has been selected as a strategic partner to PVD Modular in a deal which will see at least seven off-the-grid data centres built across Norway and Finland over the coming years.

Aqua will join the engineering team of teams designing the full heat transfer process of each facility.

Aqua Group’s Mike West said: ‘This is an incredible project to be involved with and is really ground breaking. The initial plans involve up to 1.5GW+ of initial power capacity and heat capture and easily has the potential to be one of the largest data centre portfolios in the world.

‘For Aqua it’s real recognition of our temperature control expertise and our application knowledge within the data centre arena.’ ​​​​​​