Fareham library to receive major £30,000 investment

A LIBRARY in the Fareham borough will be undergoing a £30,000 revamp, with work starting in two days time.

Lockswood Library at Locks Heath Shopping Centre will be closed from Thursday, December 28 until Monday, February 11, as Hampshire County Council aims to create a more modern and versatile space for readers.

This revamp will include new furniture, carpets, self-service kiosks and new mobile shelves.

The council’s executive member for recreation and heritage, Cllr Sean Woodward, said: ‘Lockswood Library will have a fantastic start to 2019 following the raft of improvements we’re making.

‘Customers will be able to quickly and easily borrow, renew and return items thanks to the arrival of self-service technology kiosks.

‘Alongside introducing the latest technology, we’re investing in the building itself to make sure it’s up to date, with fresh decoration and new carpets.

‘We’re committed to ensuring our libraries keep pace with the needs of customers, and continue to thrive as popular venues for learning, study and community activities.’

Customers can borrow up to 30 books ahead of the library’s temporary closure, and will not be subject to fines or charges during that time.