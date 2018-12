A MAN from Fareham has been charged by police following an incident at Hambledon Cricket Club in September.

Detectives investigating a burglary there have charged Edward William Parker, 37, of Clarendon Crescent, Fareham, with burglary other than dwelling – theft.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

The charge relates to an incident at the club, in Brook Lane, which took place sometime between Sunday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 19.