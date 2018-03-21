Fareham MP calls on constituents to help shape government policy on cycle safety

AN MP is inviting people in her constituency to help shape future government policy decisions on the safety of cyclists.

Suella Fernandes, MP for Fareham, is asking those with an interest in improving safety of cyclists and pedestrians to provide evidence, drawing on experience from the UK or other countries, that can be used to shape the decisions.

The Government is conducting a review into cycle safety, which Suella welcomed and said: ‘I would like to invite people in Fareham to contribute to this call for evidence and help to make our roads safer.’ Visit gov.uk.