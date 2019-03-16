Fareham MP Suella Braverman backs calls for CCTV to be installed in The Gillies

AFTER a string of violent incidents including a homeless man being stabbed 14 times, an MP has backed calls for CCTV near an allotment site.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman met with councillors and gardeners at The Gilles allotments and heard their concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

Incidents in the area include a dog-walker getting threatened with knife earlier this year and a homeless man being stabbed 14 times in 2015.

In December of the same year, three teenagers were jailed for several years after using a BB gun to steal cigarettes and £1.50 in change from a member of the public.

Police also investigated an incident of a male exposing himself to an 18-year-old woman in the area.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘It is regrettable that people are fearful for their own safety when walking through The Gillies. I have had several constituents contact me about how they are afraid to even let their children cycle to the allotments no matter what time of day it is.

‘I believe the option of CCTV is one that should be explored as it would be an important step to safeguard the public.’

Last year, a petition calling for CCTV to be installed was started by Simon Hitchcock and received over 500 signatures.

He told The News: ‘I am a six-foot tall policeman and even I would not walk through there at night.’