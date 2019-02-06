Fareham MP Suella Braverman reveals gender of her baby due this summer

A PREGNANT MP has revealed the gender of her baby, which is due later this year.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman announced last month that her and her husband Rael are expecting a child in July.

She has promised that despite her pregnancy there will be no let-up in representing her constituents in months up to her due date.

And Mrs Braverman has now revealed the gender of the baby – announcing that she is expecting a boy.

She said: ‘My husband and I are delighted to know that we will be having a baby boy in July, and necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that my work in Fareham and Westminster are well supported both before and after the birth.

‘As like any new mother I will be taking maternity leave, however, I would like to reassure my constituents that my offices in both Fareham and Westminster will continue to function as normal and that my constituents will be represented in Parliament.’

In January a proxy-voting motion was passed in the House of Commons that enables MPs to vote without physically attending the Commons.

The new voting system will start as a one-year pilot for maternity, paternity and adoption cases.

Mrs Braverman was among several MPs, including Conservative Chloe Smith and Labour’s Emma Reynolds, who recently called for a change to parliamentary voting rules.

The new system means that Mrs Braverman can now nominate another MP to vote on her behalf if she is unable to get to Westminster.