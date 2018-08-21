Fareham mum says Spinnaker Tower abseil will be ‘terrifying’  tackles abseil

A BRAVE mum hopes to conquer her fear of heights – by abseiling down Spinnaker Tower.

Lorna Payne, 46, of Fareham, will be taking on the death-defying fundraiser on Bank Holiday Monday.

She’ll be raising cash for two charities, the British Heart Foundation and Baking Blind – a charity led by blind Royal Navy veteran Penny Melville-Brown, of Fareham.

Mum-of-two Lorna said: ‘This is going to be one of the most terrifying days of my life.

‘Just thinking about it now makes me feel wobbly but I’m absolutely determined to succeed.’

The abseil is at 8.30am. To sponsor her, see gofundme.com/spinnaker-tower-abseil