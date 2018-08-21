Fareham murder investigation: Here’s everything we know so far

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Fareham.

The 29-year-old was found with back injuries at a flat in Omaha Close, near Fareham College, yesterday (August 20).

Police at an scene of murder investigation in Omaha Close, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He later died from his wounds.

Officers from Hampshire police had been called over a concern for welfare at 12.40pm, police said.

Specialist police are in contact with the man's family, who have been informed of his death.

Where did it happen?

A 29-year-old man has died. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police were called to Omaha Close, which is near Fareham College – it is off the A27, not far from Fareham railway station and Harvester.

Omaha Close is a new development built by Bloor homes near Fareham College and homes are still being built by the developer.

Read More: Police continue murder investigation after death in Fareham – latest updates

What have the police said?

Forensic officers at the scene today. Picture: Daniel Harbut

Fareham district commander Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘The investigation team are following up a number of active lines of enquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which could help to contact us.

‘I know there may be some concern among the wider Fareham community about this incident.

‘My team will be doing all they can to provide visible reassurance, but please do get in touch if you have any concerns.’

Pictures from the scene show forensic offers inside the flat this afternoon.

Read More: Death shocks nearby residents in Fareham

What if I have information?

If you live in the area near Omaha Close you may have witness something or know something that could help the police in their investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Bic or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

How have residents reacted?

Nearby residents have spoken of their shock after finding out that a murder investigation had been launched.

Lizzy Harris has lived next door to the flat for a year and she witnessed the police arriving at the scene yesterday.

The 25-year-old said: ‘I am surprised this has happened. I didn’t know him at all but my bedroom wall was his living room wall.'

Officers have been in the area today (August 21) conducting enquiries on the street, where a developer is still carrying out work to build more homes.

Lizzy, who lives with her mum and step dad, added: ‘It is a massive shock and not something you would think to happen in this area.’

Mother-of-two Amy Forest who lives nearby to the scene spoke of her shock.

She added: ‘We knew something was happening because we saw all the police but had no idea it would be a murder investigation.

‘It is pretty shocking and not something I would expect to happen round here.’