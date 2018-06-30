Fareham residents get water supply back after main burst

Have your say

A BURST main left residents without water for a number of hours last night, into the early hours of the morning today.

Just after 9.30pm Portsmouth Water engineers visited Highlands Road in Fareham to isolate the six ins PVC main burst, which affected properties there and on Frosthole Close.

Water supply was then turned off so repair works could begin.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘We made some operational changes like opening and shutting valves to limit those affected to around 15 properties, while we repaired the main.

‘It was fixed at 1.50am and everyone had their water restored at this time.

‘Most bursts are caused by ground movements which can be caused by extreme weather.’