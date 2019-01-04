Fareham roads to be closed for water mains work this month

A NUMBER of roads will be closed over the next two months as part of planned water main renewal works.

Portsmouth Water will be connecting the new main in Birdwood Grove to the water network at the junction with Portchester Road.

From January 14, one lane on Portchester Road westbound will be closed for a week. From January 21, one lane on the westbound and eastbound will be closed for two weeks and one lane eastbound will be closed from one week starting on February 11.

There will also be no right turn from Birdwood Grove into Portchester Road for the whole duration of the closure.

A letter to nearby residents read: ‘We aim to reduce the number of disruptions to customer supplies during this time, however, regrettably as a customer whose property is adjacent (or nearby) to the water main which is being replaced it is likely that your water supply may be interrupted for a short time, in this event we will notify you 48 hours in advance.’