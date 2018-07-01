Fareham’s 999 day is a hit with kids and families

FAMILIES made the most of the sunshine and the entertainment on offer for children at Fareham’s free 999 day.

As youngsters had fun climbing inside emergency vehicles, adults learned more about the work different response services do, in the town centre on Saturday.

Emergency care assistants Georga Preston, left, and Bob Bell, right, of South Central Ambulance Service with Dave Thornbury and his son Harry, aged 15 months 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The Fareham Borough Council-organised event saw representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and more, attend.

Pam Hutchinson works for the South Central Ambulance Service’s non-emergency patient transport service.

She spent the day informing people about the team’s work across Hampshire.

Pam said: ‘We have our patient transport vehicles here today, a specialist bariatric vehicle for larger people, a rapid response vehicle and a frontline ambulance.

Cora, 4, and Loe, 2, Barker at the wheel of a Hampshire Fire and Rescue fire tender 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘Not many people are aware of what we do so it’s been good to let people know, we can take patients to and from hospital for example.

‘It’s been really busy, lots of people have been coming over and the kids having been getting inside the vehicles.’

Stephen McNamara from Locks Heath visited the fun day with his partner and two children. He said: ‘It’s been great here, our little lad loves emergency vehicles so he’s really enjoyed himself.’

Poppy Morrill, aged 3'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Nick Edmonds, aged 9'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Matt Bayley with his son Leo at the helm of the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue RHIB'Picture: Duncan Shepherd