Fareham’s Holly Hill Toddler Park closed ‘until further notice’ following fire

A children’s play area in Fareham is closed until further notice after a fire.

Play equipment was damaged in Holly Hill Toddler Park, on Barnes Lane, by the blaze last night (July 22).

The toddler section is the only part currently closed to the public.

Read More: Portsmouth residents warned to ‘stay out of sun’ as Met Office issues heatwave alert

In a statement published on their Facebook page, Fareham Borough Council said: ‘Holly Hill Toddler Park is closed until further notice following a fire at the playground last night.

‘Play equipment has been damaged in the toddler section of the park and police are currently investigating.

Read More: Why free childcare means our nurseries are ‘losing thousands’

‘The rest of the play area is still open. We will let you know when the toddler section is ready to be re-opened.’