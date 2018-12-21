Fareham school celebrates 30 years of Christmas parties for seniors

TWO generations have come together in honour of a 30-year Christmas tradition.

Students at Henry Cort Community College in Fareham threw open their doors for their annual Seniors Christmas Party.

Pulling a cracker, Jenny Ranhall, Katie Mundy 13, Doreen Hammacott and Harmony Storey 12. The Henry Cort Community College students are organising our 30th anniversary Senior Citizen's Christmas Party'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Twins Jasmine and Maya Amir were among those using their GCSE Food Technology skills to lay on a delicious spread of Christmas treats.

Jasmine, 14, said: ‘I made a spiced gingerbread twist and it is nice to use my food tech skills to make other people happy.’

Sister Maya, also 14, added: ‘It was fun baking everything and it is good to give back to the community.’

More than 20 senior citizens attended the party with carers, friends and family to enjoy live music, singing and dancing performances from the students.

Sylvia Coles, Clare Linke, Pip Hemingway 16, Mia Fry 12, Emma Gunn and Barbara Briggs. The Henry Cort Community College students are organising our 30th anniversary Senior Citizen's Christmas Party.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

School communications officer Louise Davis said: ‘The students had their Christmas performance the same evening so it was lovely for them to get in some practice while it also bringing such joy to the elderly of our community.

‘The school has been doing this for 30 years and we think it is so important to carry on that tradition.’

Partygoer Ivy Kingswell has been going along to the party for over two decades and celebrated her 103rd birthday last week.

For carers Emma Gunn and Claire Link it was their first time at the school’s Christmas extravaganza.

Emma Gunn and Barbara Briggs. The Henry Cort Community College students are organising our 30th anniversary Senior Citizens Christmas Party at Henry Cort Community College, Fareham.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Emma, from The Avenue Care Home in Fareham, said: ‘I think it is absolutely brilliant and our lot are having a really lovely time.

‘It is so important to have the two generations spend time together and they have a lot to learn from each other. It also brings joy to the elderly members of our community which is a positive for their health.’

Colleague Claire added: ‘It is great that the students have made food and the mince pies are absolutely delicious.

‘I think it is also great for them to bring joy to others and I just wish events like this happened across the community more often because it is so important to take care of the older members of our society.’

For the school’s 31st event, they plan to invite along students’ grandparents.

Louise added: ‘Next year I think we will invite the pupils’ families as well which I think will make it an extra lovely event.’