Firefighters battle blaze in derelict Hampshire hotel

Have your say

FIRE crews worked hard to stop a fire at the front of a derelict building from spreading, spending more than one hour getting it under control.

Southsea and Fareham fire stations helped to extinguish the ‘well-alight’ former Upland Park Hotel and Conference Centre in Droxford, near Bishop’s Waltham, part of which is now destroyed.

Picture: Fareham Fire Station

At about 8.15pm last night the firefighters joined crews from Droxford, Wickham and Portchester and Bishop’s Waltham fire stations in putting out the blaze, and were there until after midnight.

Fareham watch manager Ian Cambridge said it’s not clear how the fire started.

He said: ‘The building is split into two halves.

‘The front of it is destroyed and the back half is still in a derelict state but in-tact.

Picture: Fire officer and station commander Steve Buchanan-Lee

‘There was good teamwork last night, firefighters worked hard with limited water supplies to contain the fire and stop it spreading through the building.

‘It was well-alight when we first got there and we spent the first hour getting the fire under control.’

The watch manager said his team left at 12.30am.