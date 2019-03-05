First look at damage inside Fareham convience store after elderly driver crashes through shop front

This video shows the shocking damage caused to a Premier Express shop after an elderly female driver smashed through the window.

No one was hurt in the accident this morning at 8am when a Volkswagen Golf, driven by a pensioner in her 80s, ploughed into shop on Highlands Road, in Fareham.

Tharsan Siva, acting manager at Premier Express. Picture: Sarah Standing

The front window was smashed by the car, with food and other products being thrown onto the floor of the shop.

Kevin Gamblin, of Daves Family Butchers, saw what happened and said: ‘The woman was having problems parking, going backwards and forwards, before she floored it and mounted the pavement and smashed into the shop.

PC Rob Lewis, of Havant police, said: ‘Fortunately the person in the shop saw it coming and got out of the way. It could have been a very different outcome had he not seen the car.’ No customers were in the shop at the time of the incident.’

