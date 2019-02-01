Food bank calls for help to replenish its cupboards

A BASICS bank has put out a plea to top up their stocks.

Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank have asked for residents if they can donate the following items:

- tinned carrots / peas / sweetcorn / potatoes

- tinned minced beef / stewing steak / chicken in white wine / fish

- jars of pasta sauce

Items can be dropped off at Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco in Fareham, the Co-Op in Portchester (in the precinct), and Lee and Waitrose, Locks Heath and Gosport. It can also be dropped at Aspect House in Westbury Road, and Unit 1, The Old Railway, Spring Garden Lane on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1pm and 3pm.