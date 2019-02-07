Frank Turner announced as headline act for this year’s Wickham Festival

Singer/songwriter Frank Turner will be headlining this year's Wickham Festival, it has been confirmed.

The artist will be performing on the Saturday of this year’s event, which will be taking place on August 1-4.

Organisers say they have been chasing Turner – who is one of the biggest names in the world of rock music – for a number of years.

Frank Turner is known for tracks such as Be More Kind and 1933, as well as for performing at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

He also performed at Victorious Festival back in 2017, now joining fellow Wickham headliners Stanley Jordan, Lucinda Williams and rock legend Graham Nash.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn says he is 'delighted’ to have Turner attending the festival.

He said: ‘We are so thrilled to have got Frank Turner at long last; we have been chasing him for years but the dates never quite matched.

‘We are delighted that he is able to slot us in between festivals in Austria and Slovenia and I know he will be hugely popular with our fans. He is an incredible live act.

‘Last weekend’s concert in Bournemouth was sensational with many there saying it was the best they had ever seen him and I know our crowd are in for an amazing night.’

Also confirmed for this year's festival are The Proclaimers, Judy Collins, Level 42, Kiefer Sutherland and his band plus many more.

Peter Chegwyn added: ‘The line-up is pretty well finished now; I’m not sure we could fit any more superstars in.

‘This is definitely the strongest array of artists we have ever had. It is just as well we have extended the Village Stage to give it equal billing with the Valley Stage.

‘We have already sold a lot of weekend tickets even before we unveiled the headliners because people know the unique atmosphere will remain the same – but now sales will really soar.’