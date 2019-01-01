Funding up for grabs for group schemes

A COUNCIL is urging groups to apply for a share of £1m funding to help support infrastructure projects.

Winchester City Council is making the funding available using some of its Community Infrastructure Levy income which is generated by new development taking place in areas outside the South Downs National Park.

The first round of bids will run between January and March 2019 and district councillors, parish councillors and other local groups will be able to apply for up to £200,000 of funding for suitable schemes.

Applications for CIL funding should be accompanied by supporting information including costs, plans of works and confirmation of landowners agreement to any proposed scheme, where applicable.

To find out more visit winchester.gov.uk/planning/community-infrastructure-levy-cil/apply-for-cil or email If you have a project that could benefit from CIL funding and would like further advice please e-mail cil@winchester.gov.uk.​​​​​​​