THREE men armed with a crowbar attempted to rob a convenience store in Locks Heath on Sunday night.

The group entered McColls on Hunts Pond Road just before 10pm holding a crowbar, threatened staff with it and demanded cash from the till.

The McColls attempted robbery Picture: Hampshire police

When they were denied the money, they ran off empty-handed towards Abshott Road.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are appealing for information after three men entered McColls on Hunts Pond Road on Sunday just before closing time.

‘Do you live nearby and have private CCTV? Where you driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage?’

All the men were white. The first wore a grey hooded top with wording Puma and puma logo in black on the front, bright yellow gloves, black trousers and black trainers with a white sole.

The second man wore a black hooded top with a white Nike logo on the left side, a black scarf with white pattern on it, black trousers and black trainers.

The third man wore a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote 44190006853.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.