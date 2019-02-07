By the Rev Mike Terry, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Warsash

Would you like to enjoy a curry and quiz night to help a charity that helps families in Africa?

We’re hosting this special event on Saturday 23 March at St Mary’s church hall in Warsash. It’s a great way for us to have fun together, and also to do something worthwhile.

The charity we’re supporting is based in South Africa, and is called the Goedgedacht Trust, or Path out of Poverty.

It helps children in rural areas to break out of the cycle of poverty.

It was established with the donation of a farm, 85km north of Cape Town, back in 1993. It grows olives, wheat and other crops, and the income is given back to the local community to build houses and schools.

The trust also produces food for the local community, as well as supporting them with work. And it buys toys, food and text books for schools.

The children learn to read and write, and they learn English, and some agricultural skills – as well as having fun.

King Edward VI School in Southampton supports this charity, and every year it choose pupils to go to South Africa and work with this charity.

Our aim, therefore, is to raise money to send those pupils from Southampton, who will help with the project.

It’s something that is part of our DNA as a church – the fact that we’ve already experienced God’s love ourselves means that we want to be generous to others.

Helping local, national and international charities is something we’re keen to do.

The fact that we can have fun at the same time is a bonus. And you’re very welcome to join us.

The curry and quiz night will cost £12.50 per person, and you can buy your tickets from our church hall office on 01489 570846.

The curry will be kindly donated by Mr R Kahim of the Gandhi, Portsmouth, as part of his support for this fantastic cause.

So we know in advance that it will all taste terrific.

When you book your ticket, please let us know if you would prefer a meat, chicken or vegetarian curry, and we can make sure you get what you want.

We’d love to see you there.

St Mary’s Church is in Church Road, Warsash. Call 01489 570846 or go to stmarywarsash.org.uk.